SOCCER: Raiders down Tullahoma in Coffee Cup

Red Raider senior Peyton Pobanz buried a penalty kick in the back of the net to give the Raiders a 5-3 win over the visiting Wildcats Monday night – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio.

The PK from Pobanz ended the penalty kick phase of the game that was led by goals from Manny Gonzales, Ethan Sloan and Joel Barrera. Meanwhile, Raider keeper Brayden Trail deflected two Tullahoma PKs and the Wildcats missed high on another to make the difference.

Coffee County led 1-0 after Cayden Trail took a free kick from Sloan and headed it in with 3:19 to play in the first half. The Wildcats scrambled and got a goal with under a minute in regulation to force the penalty kicks. Tullahoma scored on its 5th corner kick in the final 4.5 minutes.

