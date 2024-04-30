Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SOCCER: Raiders down Tullahoma in Coffee Cup

Published

CHS seniors before Tullahoma on April 29, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Red Raider senior Peyton Pobanz buried a penalty kick in the back of the net to give the Raiders a 5-3 win over the visiting Wildcats Monday night – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio.

The PK from Pobanz ended the penalty kick phase of the game that was led by goals from Manny Gonzales, Ethan Sloan and Joel Barrera. Meanwhile, Raider keeper Brayden Trail deflected two Tullahoma PKs and the Wildcats missed high on another to make the difference.

Coffee County led 1-0 after Cayden Trail took a free kick from Sloan and headed it in with 3:19 to play in the first half. The Wildcats scrambled and got a goal with under a minute in regulation to force the penalty kicks. Tullahoma scored on its 5th corner kick in the final 4.5 minutes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders finish the regular season 12-1-3.

Peyton Pobanz ends PKs against Tullahoma with a goal Monday, April 29, 2024. — Audio Thunder Radio WMSR

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023