SOCCER: Raiders beat Lincoln County to claim 2nd in district; will host Tullahoma Monday

Coffee County soccer got a shutout in goal from Brayden Trail and edged past Lincoln County 1-0 Friday night in Fayetteville.

It was the second win over Lincoln County in a week and a district win that locks up second place for the Raiders, just behind Shelbyville for the District 9-4A regular season standings.

Cayden Trail scored the only goal for the Raiders – his 9th in 8 games. It came on a header off a free kick off the foot of Peyton Pobanz.

The Raiders are now 11-1-3 on the season and will host Tullahoma at 7 p.m. Monday night – -that will also be senior night.

Monday night’s game can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and Thunder1320.com.