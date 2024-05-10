SOCCER: Raiders advance to championship game with shutout of Columbia

Coffee County soccer will play for a district championship.

The Raiders got a shutout performance in goal from Brayden Trail and beat Columbia 1-0 in the district semi-finals Thursday night at Blackman High School.

The Raiders lone goal came in the 27th minute when Joel Barrera connected off an assist from Cayden Trail.

The Raiders will now play either Shelbyville or Spring Hill for a championship on Friday. If Shelbyville advances it will also guarantee the Raiders a region bid. If Spring Hill advances the Raiders will need to win the district title to get a region spot.