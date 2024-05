One of the better soccer seasons in CHS Red Raider history came to a close Tuesday in the region semi-finals.

The Raiders ran into a buzzsaw that was Ravenwood and ended up on the losing end 6-0. The Raptors had a 4-0 lead before halftime.

The loss end the Raiders season at 13-3-3. They finished as district runner up to Shelbyville in the regular season and in the tournament.