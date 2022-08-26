Connect with us

SOCCER: Lady Raiders shutout in loss to Tullahoma

Katie Cotten led CHS in shots on goal Thursday, Aug. 25.

Goals were hard to come by for the Central High School Lady Raider soccer team Thursday against Tullahoma.

In fact, they were impossible.

Coffee County got behind 2-0 at the half and were never able to muster up any real offensive threats in a 5-0 loss to the visiting Lady Cats. The loss sent the soccer “Coffee Cup” trophy back to Tullahoma.

Tullahoma took the lead early – just six minutes into the first half when Adrianna Escamilla nailed a 35-yard free kick. Then 20 minutes later Laura Buenrostro went into the left corner of the net. She added two more goals in the second half and Excamilla added one.

Coffee County got one really good look at the goal – coming late in the first half off the left foot of Katie Cotten. But Tullahoma Keeper Claire Fogarty dove and knocked the shot away and there was no one there for the Lady Raiders to clean it up.

CHS drops to 0-4 on the season with the loss. The Lady Raiders will travel to Blackman on Aug. 30.

Katie Cotten
Sadie Moore
Katie Cotten
Brittney Spencer
Brittney Spencer
Kelsey Brantley
Ellie Fann
Bailey Barsenas
Katie Cotten
Katie Cotten
Kelsey Brantley
Sadie Moore
Stephanie Crumley
Katie Cotten
Bella Lawson
Hannah Creal
Brittney Spencer
Katie Cotten

All photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder the Magazine

