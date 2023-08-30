SOCCER: Lady Raiders shutout by Warren County

Warren County kept knocking in the door Tuesday night.

The Pioneers finally broke through with 33 minutes to play in the second half on a goal from Chloe Wanamaker – and that was enough to hold on for a 1-0 win over Coffee County Central in the Lady Raiders’ home opener.

The Pioneers got multiple shots at the goal through the night – most of them were rejected by senior goalkeeper Bella Lawson and her 14 saves.

Meanwhile, Coffee County struggled to put together many offensive threats. The Lady Raiders managed just 3 shots on goal.

The loss drops Coffee County to 0-5 on the year. The Lady Raiders will host Spring Hill Thursday night at 6:30.

PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM Brittney Spencer Bella Vanzandbergen Lilly Matherne Kendall McCreery