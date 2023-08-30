SOCCER: Lady Raiders shutout by Warren County

Connect with us

Bella Lawson gets a save Tuesday night, Aug. 29, 2023.-- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM 1320 AM

Warren County kept knocking in the door Tuesday night.

The Pioneers finally broke through with 33 minutes to play in the second half on a goal from Chloe Wanamaker – and that was enough to hold on for a 1-0 win over Coffee County Central in the Lady Raiders’ home opener.

The Pioneers got multiple shots at the goal through the night – most of them were rejected by senior goalkeeper Bella Lawson and her 14 saves.

Meanwhile, Coffee County struggled to put together many offensive threats. The Lady Raiders managed just 3 shots on goal.

The loss drops Coffee County to 0-5 on the year. The Lady Raiders will host Spring Hill Thursday night at 6:30.

PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM

Brittney Spencer
Bella Vanzandbergen
Lilly Matherne
Kendall McCreery

