Coffee County got an explosion of offense on the pitch Tuesday night to beat Blackman 6-5 and get the first win of the soccer season for the Lady Raiders.

Senior Katie Cotten erupted for 5 goals for CHS in the win. Jasmine Norris added one to give the Lady Raiders the edge.

It was the first win for the Lady Raiders, who are now 1-4. They will host Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday – that match will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the hometown sports series.