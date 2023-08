Coffee County soccer fell to Franklin County 5-0 Friday night to open up the season 0-2.

It was the second straight shutout loss for the Lady Raiders to open the season. CHS was able to get 3 shots on target in the second half, but could not get the back of the net.

Bella Lawson racked up 20 saves in goal for the Lady Raiders.

Coffee County will travel to Columbia on Tuesday and Tullahoma on Thursday before finally getting a home match on Aug. 29 against Warren County.