Coffee County soccer keeps getting better and better, but the Lady Raiders have yet to crack the win column.

Coffee County dropped a district match to Columbia on the road Tuesday, losing 1-0.

Bella Lawson had 11 saves in goal for Coffee County.

“We continue the theme of improvement,” said CHS coach Megan Srofe. “Defense played great and continues to excel in coverage and defensive awareness.”

The Lady Raiders fall to 0-3 on the season with the loss.