The Coffee County Lady Raider soccer team fell short at home Thursday night against the visiting Warren County Lady Pioneers, losing a district match 3-1.

Coffee County’s lone goal came from senior Ellie Fann on an assist from fellow senior Katie Cotten.

The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 1-6-1 overall and 0-1 in district play. The Lady Raiders will travel to Franklin County Tuesday, Sept. 13.