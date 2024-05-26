SOCCER: Haithcock named new Red Raider soccer head coach

Coffee County Central High School announced on Saturday that Briggs Haithcock will be the new head coach for the Red Raider soccer program.

The announcement was made on the Coffee Coaches live on Thunder Radio Saturday morning where Haithcock was a guest.

“We had a handful of applications and of course picked a couple to interview,” explained CHS co-athletic director Brad Costello. “Briggs was high on our list going into it all from the success he had during our school year this year. He already has that connection with the players and we are hoping we can keep building off the success he had this year as an assistant.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Haithcock was hired prior to the 2024 soccer season to help rebuild the Coffee County soccer program and it showed. The Raiders completed a turnaround and went 13-3-3, with only one loss in the regular season.

“The guys have a lot of good stuff to build on, got a good foundation and I can see next year going really well too,” Haitcock said on Thunder Radio’s Coffee Coaches Show.

“The boys really stepped up for the regular season (this year),” added Haithcock. “I’m really proud of them. I had a standard for them, they met it and the record showed for them.”

Haithcock is a CHS alumni who graduated in 2019 and played for the Raiders. He takes over for Robert Harper.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We appreciate the years of service given by Coach Robert Harper, who will be moving to Gambia, Africa. We are excited to have Briggs Haithcock transitioning into the Head coach position after a successful stint as an assistant. Coach Haithcock was an integral part of this year’s success and we look forward to seeing how we can continue to grow the soccer program.”

Coach Haithcock will be hosting soccer tryouts June 24th and 25th at the Raider Academy. Times will be announced at a later date.