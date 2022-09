Westwood Lady Rocket Abigail Bellamy connected on 5 of 6 shot attempts to lead the way for the Lady Rockets 7-1 win over Fayetteville City Wednesday afternoon.

Elizabeth Montealegre and Kierra McInturff also added goals and Hallie Watson earned a pair of assists for the Lady Rockets.

Mia Jernigan picked up a pair of saves in goal for WMS.

Meanwhile, Coffee Middle got a goal apiece from Lilly Matherne and Riley Howell in a 2-0 win over Lincoln County – their second win in a row.