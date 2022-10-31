Smith takes on leadership role of Imagination Library of Coffee County

The Imagination Library of Coffee County has elected Bertha Smith to serve as the new chairperson of the organization. The board unanimously approved Smith on Oct. 11, 2022.

Smith is excited to take on the leadership role. She enjoys the community outreach efforts and partnerships “as well as being a part of an amazing board of directors’ team,” said Smith.

“I am thankful to be able to serve my community on the Imagination Library of Coffee County board,” Smith said. “The early learning opportunities found in the Imagination Library books educate children and encourage family connections by the family members reading the books together,” Smith said. “My son received books from the Imagination Library, and many of the books he received are still some of his cherished favorites.”

Smith will replace Joyce Hiebert, outgoing chairperson of the Imagination Library of Coffee County, who will continue to serve as a board member. Hiebert enjoyed serving as chairperson.

“My favorite part was meeting different community leaders as we made our efforts to reach out to different groups to publicize the Imagination Library program,” Hiebert said.

“I am thrilled that Bertha is our new chairperson. I’ve known Bertha for several years and I know she works hard at everything she takes on. She’ll do a wonderful job.”

Imagination Library of Coffee County provides books to children in Coffee County every month thanks to a partnership with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation. The foundation partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide Tennessee children from birth to age 5 with a book each month at no cost to families. About 3,000 children in Coffee County receive books at no cost to their families every month. Donations to Imagination Library of Coffee County can be made by visiting https://governorsfoundation.org/donate/ and designating Imagination Library of Coffee County.