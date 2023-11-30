Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Six Raider wrestlers pick up wins in season opener

Published

Coffee County Central wrestling opened the season Tuesday against James Lawson High School and Cane Ridge with six Raider wrestlers getting wins on the day.

The girls won as a team, beating James Lawson 12-0. Jianna Bare won her match in the 138 division by pinfall and Sara Crosslin won the 145, also by pinfall.

The Raider boys fell to Cane Ridge 34-24.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jacob Barlow won his 157 pound match by pinfall. After that it was Sean Sanders, Joel-Cruz Martinez and Kerry Norris winning via forfeit.

The Raider wrestlers will have their first home match Thursday, November 30th at 6 p.m.

Full results below:

Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 12.0 James Lawson High School (Girls) (JLHSG) 0.0

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

138: Jianna Bare (COFG) over Shanya Reynolds (JLHSG) (Fall 2:48) 145: Sara Crosslin (COFG) over Shamya Reynolds (JLHSG) (Fall 2:57)

Cane Ridge (CARI) 34.0 Coffee County (COFF) 24.0

106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Sean Sanders (COFF) over   (CARI) (For.) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Idi Nunez Posas (CARI) over Owen Shelton (COFF) (Fall 4:59) 144: Raman  Tovi (CARI) over   (COFF) (For.) 150: Roni Tovi (CARI) over Eli McLean (COFF) (MD 23-14) 157: Jacob  Barlow (COFF) over Bryson White (CARI) (Fall 2:24) 165: Xzayvier Lundi (CARI) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 2:20) 175: Bryan White (CARI) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (Fall 4:35) 190: Carl Gott (CARI) over Jake Donnan (COFF) (Fall 1:06) 215: Joel Cruz-Martinez (COFF) over   (CARI) (For.) 285: Kerry Norris (COFF) over   (CARI) (For.)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023