Six Raider wrestlers pick up wins in season opener

Coffee County Central wrestling opened the season Tuesday against James Lawson High School and Cane Ridge with six Raider wrestlers getting wins on the day.

The girls won as a team, beating James Lawson 12-0. Jianna Bare won her match in the 138 division by pinfall and Sara Crosslin won the 145, also by pinfall.

The Raider boys fell to Cane Ridge 34-24.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jacob Barlow won his 157 pound match by pinfall. After that it was Sean Sanders, Joel-Cruz Martinez and Kerry Norris winning via forfeit.

The Raider wrestlers will have their first home match Thursday, November 30th at 6 p.m.

Full results below:

Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 12.0 James Lawson High School (Girls) (JLHSG) 0.0

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

138: Jianna Bare (COFG) over Shanya Reynolds (JLHSG) (Fall 2:48) 145: Sara Crosslin (COFG) over Shamya Reynolds (JLHSG) (Fall 2:57)

Cane Ridge (CARI) 34.0 Coffee County (COFF) 24.0

106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Sean Sanders (COFF) over (CARI) (For.) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Idi Nunez Posas (CARI) over Owen Shelton (COFF) (Fall 4:59) 144: Raman Tovi (CARI) over (COFF) (For.) 150: Roni Tovi (CARI) over Eli McLean (COFF) (MD 23-14) 157: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Bryson White (CARI) (Fall 2:24) 165: Xzayvier Lundi (CARI) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 2:20) 175: Bryan White (CARI) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (Fall 4:35) 190: Carl Gott (CARI) over Jake Donnan (COFF) (Fall 1:06) 215: Joel Cruz-Martinez (COFF) over (CARI) (For.) 285: Kerry Norris (COFF) over (CARI) (For.)