FOUND: Silver Alert Issued for Missing Elderly Man in Tullahoma

UPDATE: Mr. Hooper was found safe.

The Tullahoma Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old Sam Hooper, who has been reported missing. Hooper, a white male with gray hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

According to the alert, Hooper may be traveling in a 2008 blue Honda fit with Tennessee license plate 761ZJR. He has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

The police are asking anyone who may have seen Hooper or has information on his whereabouts to contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-3411 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A Silver Alert is issued for missing elderly individuals, especially those with cognitive impairments. The program aims to mobilize the community to help locate the missing person and ensure their safe return. The alert system is similar to the Amber Alert used for missing children.

Anyone who sees Hooper or his vehicle is urged to call the authorities immediately. Time is of the essence in these situations, and any information, no matter how small, can be crucial in locating a missing person.