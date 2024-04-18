Connect with us

Sports

Signups open for Red Raider basketball alumni game

Published

Former Red Raider basketball players – it is time to lace up your sneakers.

Coach Andrew Taylor and the Red Raider basketball program have announced they will be hosting an alumni game as a fundraiser event and would like to invite all former Red Raider players and their families for a day of fun on Friday, June 21 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

The game will be set for 5 p.m. with food and silent auction to follow.

If you plan to attend, click here to sign up. Also, send former playing photos to hollb@k12coffee.net to use for the video board in the gym.

Cost to participate is $15 and admission is $5 (kids are free).

