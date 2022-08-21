Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Sierra Emily Johnson

Published

Miss Sierra Emily Johnson, age 19, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022.  Formerly of Manchester.  She was born May 20, 2003, in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Sierra enjoyed TikTok, fairies and was a social butterfly.  She loved and trusted everybody, she loved giving compliments and saw the best in everyone she met.  Sierra set goals, recognized them, and met her goals easily.  She was a joy to be around and to everyone she met.

Sierra is preceded in death by her grandmother, JoAnn Posey.

She is survived by father and step-mother, Steven and Katie Johnson; sisters, Kimberly Berry, Megan Fibelkorn and Natalie Fibelkorn; grandparents, Marcella and James Johnson, Mike Posey; step sisters, Emma Veach and Chloe Veach; step brother, Jack Veach; several aunts, uncles, extended family and a world of friends.

Visitation with the Johnson family will be held Monday from 12:00 Noon until time of service.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Reid Perry Officiating.  

Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family.  931-723-7774   www.centralfuneralhome.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...

June 22, 2022

News

Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General...

3 days ago

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

4 days ago

Sports

TITANS MINI CAMP WRAP UP

TITANS ONLINE The Titans hit the field for a minicamp practice on Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park. It was the second and final...

June 16, 2022