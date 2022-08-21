Miss Sierra Emily Johnson, age 19, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Formerly of Manchester. She was born May 20, 2003, in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Sierra enjoyed TikTok, fairies and was a social butterfly. She loved and trusted everybody, she loved giving compliments and saw the best in everyone she met. Sierra set goals, recognized them, and met her goals easily. She was a joy to be around and to everyone she met.



Sierra is preceded in death by her grandmother, JoAnn Posey.



She is survived by father and step-mother, Steven and Katie Johnson; sisters, Kimberly Berry, Megan Fibelkorn and Natalie Fibelkorn; grandparents, Marcella and James Johnson, Mike Posey; step sisters, Emma Veach and Chloe Veach; step brother, Jack Veach; several aunts, uncles, extended family and a world of friends.



Visitation with the Johnson family will be held Monday from 12:00 Noon until time of service.



Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Reid Perry Officiating.



Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.



