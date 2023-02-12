Shorthanded Raider boys drop season finale to Red Bank

Coffee County’s Raider boys dropped their third straight contest- falling to Red Bank 77-47 Saturday in the Dr. Pepper Classic at McCallie in Chattanooga.

The Raiders went into their final regular season game down players and coaches. Senior Dayne Crosslin missed his third straight game while nursing an ankle injury, and junior Jackson Shemwell is serving a 2-game suspension after being ejected against Warren County Feb. 3. Head coach Andrew Taylor was also absent Saturday, battling illness.

And nothing went right for the Raiders. Coffee County was down 58-30 by the end of the third quarter and emptied the bench. Coffee County was led in scoring by sophomore guard Brady Wright with a career high 11-points. Junior Cooper Reed added in 10.

Coffee County (15-9) will play Franklin County Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the semi-finals of the District 6-4A tournament. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester and you can hear the game live on Thunder Radio WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma) on the Manchester Go app or at thunder1320.com.