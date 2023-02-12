Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Shorthanded Raider boys drop season finale to Red Bank

Published

Brady Wright

Coffee County’s Raider boys dropped their third straight contest- falling to Red Bank 77-47 Saturday in the Dr. Pepper Classic at McCallie in Chattanooga.

The Raiders went into their final regular season game down players and coaches. Senior Dayne Crosslin missed his third straight game while nursing an ankle injury, and junior Jackson Shemwell is serving a 2-game suspension after being ejected against Warren County Feb. 3. Head coach Andrew Taylor was also absent Saturday, battling illness.

And nothing went right for the Raiders. Coffee County was down 58-30 by the end of the third quarter and emptied the bench. Coffee County was led in scoring by sophomore guard Brady Wright with a career high 11-points. Junior Cooper Reed added in 10.

Coffee County (15-9) will play Franklin County Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the semi-finals of the District 6-4A tournament. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester and you can hear the game live on Thunder Radio WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma) on the Manchester Go app or at thunder1320.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022