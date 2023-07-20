Shop Tax-Free for Back-to-School and Groceries in Tennessee’s 2023 Sales Tax Holiday

The Tennessee General Assembly has approved not one, but two tax-free holidays this year to provide relief to shoppers. The first tax-free holiday applies to groceries and lasts for three months, starting from August 1, 2023, until October 31, 2023. During this period, food and food ingredients are exempt from sales tax, including items like liquid, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances consumed for taste or nutrition, with the exception of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, or dietary supplements.

The second tax-free holiday is the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers, which will take place from July 28 to July 30, 2023. During this period, shoppers can purchase eligible items tax-free, both in-store and online, for personal use. It’s an excellent opportunity to prepare for the back-to-school season and stock up on essentials without worrying about additional taxes.

For clothing, general apparel costing $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, and more, are eligible for tax exemption. However, clothing items priced over $100 or sold as part of a package deal do not qualify for the tax break.

School supplies, including binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, and more, are also eligible for tax exemption if priced at $100 or less per item. However, individual school and art supplies priced over $100 or sold as part of a bundled package will not be tax-free.

Computers and laptops intended for personal use, with a purchase price of $1,500 or less, qualify for tax exemption during the sales tax holiday. However, storage media, printer supplies, household appliances, and individually purchased software will not be eligible for tax-free status.

To learn more visit the Tennessee Department of Revenue Sales Tax Holiday page.