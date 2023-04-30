Shooting Death in Morrison Ruled Self-Defense, No Charges to Be Filed

A shooting death in Morrison on Friday, April 28 has been ruled as an act of self-defense, according to a statement released by Chris Stanford, District Attorney General, 31st Judicial District.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:52pm at 109 Brown Rd, where Jerry Lynn McCormick, 60, was shot in the chest and quickly passed away. The shooter, identified as Jordan Blake McCormick, was found to have held an honest and reasonable belief that Jerry Lynn McCormick’s actions posed an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death to Jordan McCormick and another family member.

After conducting a thorough investigation, Stanford’s office ruled that no charges will be brought against Jordan Blake McCormick in connection with the shooting death. The authorities have urged the public to respect the privacy of all affected individuals during this difficult time.

The statement also expressed gratitude to EMS, 911, and all law enforcement officials who quickly responded to the incident, ensured public safety, and processed the scene professionally and efficiently.