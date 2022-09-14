Shirts available to order for Dream for Weave Southern Slam volleyball tournament

Coffee County Central Lady Raider volleyball will welcome 15 other teams to Manchester Saturday for the Dream for Weave Southern Slam volleyball tournament. T-shirts are now available for anyone to pre-order.

The tournament will use a total of four courts at three separate gyms and feature plenty of volleyball. A portion of tournament proceeds will go to the Dennis Weaver Dream for Weave Foundation.

Shirts can be ordered now through Friday (Sept. 16) and will be available for pickup next Thursday, Sept. 22, when the Lady Raiders host Warren County for senior night and alumni night. They can also be picked up at the school after next Thursday. Shirts are $15 for small through XL and $17 for XXL and larger. Click here to order online.

The Dream for Weave Southern Slam

Games will be played on two courts at Coffee County High School (100 Red Raider Dr.) and on a court at Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle. Best of three matches begin at 9 a.m. on all four courts and tournament play will start at 3:30 p.m., culminating with the championship match at 6:30 p.m. at CHS.

The tournament has been held for multiple years by the Lady Raiders, but this is the first year to include the Dream for Weave Foundation in honor of the late voice of Coffee County athletics – Dennis Weaver, who passed away in July of 2020. Portions of the tournament proceeds will go to the Dream for Weave Foundation, a 501c3 organization that has contributed nearly $20,000 in athletic scholarships and sports equipment for student-athletes in need over the past two years.

The Dream for Weave Foundation teamed up with Thunder Radio to host the inaugural Thundies Sports Awards in May 2022. The second event is scheduled for May 2023. There were $13,000 in scholarships awarded at the first event.

YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE DIRECTLY TO THE DREAM FOR WEAVE FOUNDATION. MAIL CHECKS PAYABLE TO “DREAM FOR WEAVE FOUNDATION” TO 1030 OAKDALE ST. IN MANCHESTER.

CHS plays pool play games at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – all at CHS. The full tournament schedule is below: