Shirley Williams Miller, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her Knoxville, TN home on June 16, 2023. She was born on December 27, 1936, to the late Byron Gray Williams and Maggie Anderson Williams in Tullahoma, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Williams and brother, Joe Anderson Williams. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma, TN. Shirley was also the long serving first office manager for the Edward Jones financial advisor office in Tullahoma.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Leslie Miller, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Leslie (Molly) of Greenville, SC, and John (Julie) of Canton, GA; daughters, Nancy (Steve) Rackley of Shelby, NC and Susan (Jay) Kohlbusch of Knoxville, TN; many nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren, Matthew Miller, Maggie Lin Miller, Mary Frances Miller, Carson Miller, Mitchell Miller, Connor Rackley, Dylan Rackley, Maggie Kohlbusch and Halle Kohlbusch.

Shirley enjoyed being a part of many groups at her church. She served selflessly, teaching Sunday school, playing piano for groups of all ages, and visiting shut-ins. She led Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and served at Dossett Chapel, playing piano and preparing meals. She loved and served her family as well.

Her family would like to thank those who served and comforted her through several years of dementia. Her best friend, Donna Anderton Cox, visited and wrote notes faithfully every week. Childhood friend Jane Ann Franklin Tipton encouraged her throughout the years. Thank you Esther Sims, who visited shut-ins with Shirley, and then visited her at assisted living homes in Tullahoma and Knoxville. After moving to Knoxville, Stephanie Bernard provided love through fun activities and care. In her final months, she was loved and well cared for by Jennifer, Beverly, Angela, and Lynn. Shirley was not difficult to serve, as she never lost her gratitude and laughter. The Miller family is so grateful to all who loved her well!

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Daves Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN, with funeral services to follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Esther Sims leading. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10::00 am until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.