A celebration of life for Ms. Shirley Marie Young, age 76 of Manchester, will be conducted at 6:00PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Christian Lighthouse, 3555 Old Manchester Highway, Tullahoma, TN 37388. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the church. Ms. Young passed from this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Shirley was born in Dubuque, Iowa on July 31, 1946, the daughter of the late Vernon and Margaret Cecil. Shirley was a hard worker who loved animals. She enjoyed swimming and thrift shopping. Shirley would help anyone she could and was very giving. She loved the Lord and her family. Shirley was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister.

In addition to her parents, Shirley is also preceded in death by one brother, David Cecil; two sisters, Robyn and Deena; three grandchildren, Robbie Casbon, Trevor Fisher, and David Bradley. She is survived by her son, Rick Fisher; two daughters, Kathy Yeager (Gordy) and Donna Nevins (Daniel); two brothers, Terry Cecil and Thomas Stacey; twin sister, Sharon Williams; sister, Deborah Kent; grandchildren, Leatha Arthur, Stacey Lopez, Kylie Fisher, Meagan Palmer, and Savannah Casbon; multiple great-grandchildren.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Young family.