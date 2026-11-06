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Obituaries

Shirley Lovada Bohl

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Shirley Lovada Bohl of Manchester, Tennessee passed this life on Tuesday, November 2, 2026 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 88.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM at Daves – Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Visitation with the family was from 10:30 to time of service.
Shirley was born on May 10, 1938 in Manchester, Tennessee to the late Grady Paul Duke and Vessie Stacey Duke. She is also preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Roy Duke and sisters Pauline Duke and Peggy Bowen.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Sims; sons, James (Miki) Coffelt and Chuck Coffelt (Angel Hernandez); grandchildren, Jacob Coffelt, Justin Seigmund and Megan Coffelt; great grandchildren, Jason Coffelt, Julian Goodwin, Haelyn Seigmund and Cameron Goodwin.
Mrs. Bohl was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved gardening, cooking and doing for others.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.

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