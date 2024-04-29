Mrs. Shirley Brown, age 85 of Hillsboro, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the Tennessee State Veterans Hospital in Murfreesboro, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, at 11 AM, with burial to follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10 AM until the time of service.

A full obituary will be published when information is available.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com