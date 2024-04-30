Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Shirley Ann Towry Brown

Published

Shirley Ann Towry Brown, age 85 of Hillsboro, TN, was the daughter of the late Aaron Johnson Towry Sr. and Lula Ann Pitts Towry.

In addition to her parents, Shirley Ann was preceded in death by her eleven brothers, and her husband of 64 years, Rev. Elbert F. Brown. 

She is survived by her two children, David Brown of Hillsboro, TN and Sharon Ann Cox of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren, Traci Moore (Jonathan), Wendy Brown (Cody Morgan), Rachel Brown, Ryan Brown, Shelby Ann Cox (Denis Nackley), and Sarah Ann Cox; five great grandchildren, Sophie Moore, Madison Moore, Lauren Moore, Cooper Moore, and Brandon Woods; multiple nieces and nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shirley Ann was a seamstress by trade, retiring from TN Apparel, and a member of the Shady Grove Church of the Nazarene. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Shirley enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and playing with her grandchildren.

Funeral services for Shirley will be conducted on Saturday, May 4, at 11 AM at the Manchester Funeral Home with Rev Eli McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Hillsboro. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Shirley passed away at the TN State Veterans Hospital in Murfreesboro, after an extended illness.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the TN Veterans Hospital and to Alive Hospice for the excellent care given to Shirley.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023