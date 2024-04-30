Shirley Ann Towry Brown, age 85 of Hillsboro, TN, was the daughter of the late Aaron Johnson Towry Sr. and Lula Ann Pitts Towry.

In addition to her parents, Shirley Ann was preceded in death by her eleven brothers, and her husband of 64 years, Rev. Elbert F. Brown.

She is survived by her two children, David Brown of Hillsboro, TN and Sharon Ann Cox of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren, Traci Moore (Jonathan), Wendy Brown (Cody Morgan), Rachel Brown, Ryan Brown, Shelby Ann Cox (Denis Nackley), and Sarah Ann Cox; five great grandchildren, Sophie Moore, Madison Moore, Lauren Moore, Cooper Moore, and Brandon Woods; multiple nieces and nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.

Shirley Ann was a seamstress by trade, retiring from TN Apparel, and a member of the Shady Grove Church of the Nazarene. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Shirley enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and playing with her grandchildren.

Funeral services for Shirley will be conducted on Saturday, May 4, at 11 AM at the Manchester Funeral Home with Rev Eli McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Hillsboro. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Shirley passed away at the TN State Veterans Hospital in Murfreesboro, after an extended illness.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the TN Veterans Hospital and to Alive Hospice for the excellent care given to Shirley.

