Be on the look-out:

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a trailer which occurred on January 5, 2023 at around 3:00 am.

The vehicle is described as a red Nissan truck with gray primer on the hood. Inside were two white males. The vehicle left exit 105 heading westbound on Interstate 24.

If you have any information please contact Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404.