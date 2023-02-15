Connect with us

News

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Identifying Suspects in Black Rifle Coffee Vehicle Burglaries

Published

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals allegedly responsible for a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred at Black Rifle Coffee in Manchester on February 8. According to a Facebook post from the department, several vehicles were broken into during the early morning hours, and various items were stolen.

If you have any information please contact Investigator Brandon Gullett. Inv. Gullett can be reached at bgullett@coffeecountytn.org or (931) 570-4427. The Sheriff’s Office is also reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items from sight to deter thefts.

Black Rifle Coffee is a veteran-owned and operated coffee company that supports first responders and the military.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in combating crime. Anyone with information on the Black Rifle Coffee burglaries is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.

