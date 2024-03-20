Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

SHERIFFS CALL FOR LESS TALK MORE ACTION TO  SECURE THE BORDER  AFTER THE STATE OF THE UNION  ADDRESS

Published

As shared by Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin:

The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) President Sheriff Greg Champagne,  (St. Charles Parish, L.A.) released the following statement in response to the  President’s State of the Union Address:

Last night President Biden failed to recognize the men and women in law  enforcement who protect our communities and their need for more resources to  fight crime. We need more deputies not fewer. We need a greater commitment to  the rule of law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President repeated the recent refrain that he cannot do anything to secure the  border until Congress acts on the current proposed legislation. However, this  legislation would only enshrine into law that we could continue to admit 5000  migrants per day, and an unlimited number of minors.

Upon taking office in 2021, the President apparently felt different about executive  action regarding the border when he signed 7 such Executive Orders cancelling  actions by his predecessor in the first few hours. These actions, in addition to other  failures to act, have turned a secured border into a disaster in just over three years  making all Americans less safe and allowing the Mexican Cartels free rein.

According to the law, and  corroborated by the non-partisan Congressional Research Service, there are several actions which can and  have been taken by prior presidents, both Democrat and Republican, which would  help in securing the border.

Presidents Johnson and Reagan, both closed the border for relatively short durations after national emergencies including the taking of hostages in Iran, the  assassination of John F. Kennedy and the kidnapping of a U.S. DEA agent in Mexico. None of these actions were overturned by any court. President Trump severely  restricted immigration from seven suspected terrorists’ nations, an action approved by the Supreme Court. He also implemented restrictions under Title 42 of the U.S.  code as a result of the Covid Crisis. He also implemented the “Remain in Mexico”  restriction because of the blatant abuse of the asylum exception to normal  immigration law. President Biden on his first day in office reversed the “remain in  Mexico policy”.

Perhaps the strongest provision in the United States Code which authorizes the  President to restrict illegal immigration can be found in 18 U.S.C. Sec. 1182(f),  which provides:

‘Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens  into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the  entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrant, or impose  on the entry of aliens any restriction he may deem to be appropriate.”

Another provision, 8 U.S.C. Sec 1185(a)(1), “allows the President to restrict the entry of aliens according to such  reasonable rules, regulations, and orders, and subject to such limitations and  exceptions as the President may prescribe.”

The National Sheriffs’ Association urges President Biden to stop playing election  year politics with our safety and restrict immigration under the authority that he  already has been granted by Congress years ago.

The National Sheriffs’ Association is one of the largest non-profit associations of law enforcement professionals in the United States,  representing more than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the nation, and with a total  membership of approximately 10,000 individuals. NSA is dedicated to raising the  level of professionalism among sheriffs, their deputies, and others in the field of law enforcement, public safety, and criminal justice. Throughout its eighty-three-year history, NSA has also served as an information resource for all law enforcement, as well as local, state, and federal government agencies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023