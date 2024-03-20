SHERIFFS CALL FOR LESS TALK MORE ACTION TO  SECURE THE BORDER  AFTER THE STATE OF THE UNION  ADDRESS

As shared by Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin:

The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) President Sheriff Greg Champagne, (St. Charles Parish, L.A.) released the following statement in response to the President’s State of the Union Address:

Last night President Biden failed to recognize the men and women in law enforcement who protect our communities and their need for more resources to fight crime. We need more deputies not fewer. We need a greater commitment to the rule of law.

The President repeated the recent refrain that he cannot do anything to secure the border until Congress acts on the current proposed legislation. However, this legislation would only enshrine into law that we could continue to admit 5000 migrants per day, and an unlimited number of minors.



Upon taking office in 2021, the President apparently felt different about executive action regarding the border when he signed 7 such Executive Orders cancelling actions by his predecessor in the first few hours. These actions, in addition to other failures to act, have turned a secured border into a disaster in just over three years making all Americans less safe and allowing the Mexican Cartels free rein.



According to the law, and corroborated by the non-partisan Congressional Research Service, there are several actions which can and have been taken by prior presidents, both Democrat and Republican, which would help in securing the border.



Presidents Johnson and Reagan, both closed the border for relatively short durations after national emergencies including the taking of hostages in Iran, the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the kidnapping of a U.S. DEA agent in Mexico. None of these actions were overturned by any court. President Trump severely restricted immigration from seven suspected terrorists’ nations, an action approved by the Supreme Court. He also implemented restrictions under Title 42 of the U.S. code as a result of the Covid Crisis. He also implemented the “Remain in Mexico” restriction because of the blatant abuse of the asylum exception to normal immigration law. President Biden on his first day in office reversed the “remain in Mexico policy”.



Perhaps the strongest provision in the United States Code which authorizes the President to restrict illegal immigration can be found in 18 U.S.C. Sec. 1182(f), which provides:



‘Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrant, or impose on the entry of aliens any restriction he may deem to be appropriate.”



Another provision, 8 U.S.C. Sec 1185(a)(1), “allows the President to restrict the entry of aliens according to such reasonable rules, regulations, and orders, and subject to such limitations and exceptions as the President may prescribe.”



The National Sheriffs’ Association urges President Biden to stop playing election year politics with our safety and restrict immigration under the authority that he already has been granted by Congress years ago.

The National Sheriffs’ Association is one of the largest non-profit associations of law enforcement professionals in the United States, representing more than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the nation, and with a total membership of approximately 10,000 individuals. NSA is dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among sheriffs, their deputies, and others in the field of law enforcement, public safety, and criminal justice. Throughout its eighty-three-year history, NSA has also served as an information resource for all law enforcement, as well as local, state, and federal government agencies.