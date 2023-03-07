Sheriff Matheny warns public of fake bills circulating in Warren County

Sheriff Jackie Matheny of Warren County has issued a warning to the public and businesses regarding the circulation of fake $100.00 bills. According to the Sheriff, the counterfeit bills are not limited to $100.00 denominations, and there are multiple denominations that are currently being circulated.

The fake bills can be identified by the terms “FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES” and “COPY MONEY” located on the front of the bill. The term “COPY MONEY” is also located on the back of the bill.

The Sheriff is urging everyone to be vigilant when receiving any bill that looks like a $100.00 bill and to carefully examine the bills before accepting them as genuine. He also asks that anyone who comes across any of these fake bills report them to the authorities immediately.

Pictures of the fake bills have been included to help people identify them easily. The Sheriff assures the public that they are taking all necessary steps to investigate and stop the circulation of these counterfeit bills.

The Sheriff’s warning comes as a timely reminder to remain cautious and alert during cash transactions. It is crucial to be aware of the signs of fake money and take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to such scams.