Sheppard knocks in 3 as Raider baseball downs Tullahoma

Brendon Sheppard

Coffee County baseball scored four runs over the final two innings to pull away from Tullahoma in a 10-5 non-district win Saturday night at Grider Stadium.

Junior Brendon Sheppard got the starting nod in left field and drove home three runs on a pair of hits and a walk.

Caleb Moran (2), Cole Pippenger, Nate Rutledge and Carter McKenzie all had RBIs in the win for Coffee County. Moran had the only extra base hit of the game for CHS, a double.

Timothy Henderson picked up the win in relief for the Raiders. He allowed no runs over three innings of work while striking out 4. The Raiders were down 4-3 when Henderson entered to stabilize the ship.

Cole Pippenger tossed 2.1 innings of shutout ball to close the game.

After a 4-run second inning, the Wildcats did not score again and went on to commit 4 errors.

Coffee County improves to 5-0 on the young season with the win.

