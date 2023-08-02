Shelton Road Rezoning spurs some controversy at Tuesday BOMA meeting

The Tuesday, August 1 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting for the City of Manchester attracted a number of earnest citizens with Shelton Road addresses. Speaking from the podium to the Board, the citizens expressed concern when Vice Mayor Mark Messick made a motion to table the 2nd reading of an ordinance that would rezone property owned by 2415 Construction LLC on Shelton Road.

Vice Mayor Messick cited the absence of Alderman Donny Parsley as a reason to table the reading. Alderman Julie Anderson interjected that the Board had already voted on two agenda items without Alderman Parsley; as a reason to move forward with the Shelton Road vote. After listening to the citizens concerns about the delay of the vote, the Board ultimately voted to table the reading with the only dissenting vote coming from Alderman Anderson.

According to Brittany Fiske with the Manchester City Codes Department, the ordinance rezoning requested is to change the property owned by 2415 Construction LLC from an R-1 Large lot residential with a minimum of 15,000 square feet (10 lots) to an R-2 Low density residential with a minimum of 10,000 square feet (13 lots).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vice Mayor Messick had this to say about the controversy (press play to hear Vice Mayor Messick)

Thunder Radio has reached out to neighbors of the Shelton Road property. If you would like to share information please email us wmsr@thunder1320.com.