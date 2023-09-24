Connect with us

Obituaries

Shelton Ray Thompson

Published

Shelton Ray Thompson passed from this life on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Southern Tennessee Medical Center in Winchester at the age of 79. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 25, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.

Mr. Thompson is a native of Harvey, Illinois and the son of the late Sam and Ginny McKinney Thompson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Shelton is survived by his children, Timmy (Freda) Thompson of Lynchburg, and Anna Winland of Estill Springs, Nephew and caregiver, C.D.  Grandchildren, Dakota (Jodi) Thompson of Decherd, Robert (Kristen) Westfall of Hillsboro, Autumn Shrum of Lynchburg, Amanda (Jason) James of Tullahoma, Great Grandchildren, Karson, Payton, Collin, Roston and Klaus. Mr. Thompson is also survived by several additional nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com

