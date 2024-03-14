Shelbyville teacher accused of having inappropriate communication with a student; consuming alcohol while on duty

In a story from WZTV FOX 17 News, a Shelbyville high school teacher is accused of having inappropriate communication with a student and consuming alcohol while on duty.

Alejandro Jose Nunez was a Heritage Spanish teacher and assisted with Eagle football, Bedford County Schools confirms. He is no longer an employee at Bedford County Schools.

Nunez was investigated for charges of inappropriate communication with a student and the use of alcohol while on duty.

The Shelbyville Police Department investigated the incident and Nunez was arrested March 12.

“Teachers and coaches can have tremendous influence in students’ lives; they serve as role models for our students,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tammy Garrett said. “The choices we make as adults influence the choices our students make. We must ensure these choices will result in the best possible outcome for our students and athletes.”

Superintendent of Schools Garrett said they will continue to work with law enforcement to do what’s in the best interest of students.