Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Shelbyville teacher accused of having inappropriate communication with a student; consuming alcohol while on duty

Published

In a story from WZTV FOX 17 News, a Shelbyville high school teacher is accused of having inappropriate communication with a student and consuming alcohol while on duty.

Alejandro Jose Nunez was a Heritage Spanish teacher and assisted with Eagle football, Bedford County Schools confirms. He is no longer an employee at Bedford County Schools.

Nunez was investigated for charges of inappropriate communication with a student and the use of alcohol while on duty.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Shelbyville Police Department investigated the incident and Nunez was arrested March 12.

“Teachers and coaches can have tremendous influence in students’ lives; they serve as role models for our students,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tammy Garrett said. “The choices we make as adults influence the choices our students make. We must ensure these choices will result in the best possible outcome for our students and athletes.”

Superintendent of Schools Garrett said they will continue to work with law enforcement to do what’s in the best interest of students.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023