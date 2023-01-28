SHELBYVILLE SWEEP: Coffee County gets two district blowouts Friday night

The no. 2 Lady Raiders took their show on the road Friday night and did not disappoint those who came to see.

After being tied 7-7 early in the first, Coffee County Central took off on a 24-7 run to close the half, got double-figure scoring nights from three different players and thumped Shelbyville 61-28 to complete the regular season sweep of the Eaglettes.

Coffee County was led in scoring by freshman guard Natalie Barnes with 12 points. It seemed like it was someone different every quarter for Coffee County. Barnes buried three 3-pointers in the third quarter. It was sophomore Olivia Vinson filling it up early on with 8 in the first quarter. Vinson went on to finish with 11.

Senior post Chloe Gannon also pitched in 11 points, followed by Channah Gannon and Jalie Ruehling with 8 apiece and Emaleigh Tarpley with 7.

“My shots weren’t going down, at least at first,” said Ruehling. “So I focus on my defense. Defense is about effort and that’s a choice.”

Channah Gannon also had a big defensive night, drawing compliments from her head coach.

“Channah found an extra gear for us tonight and we are going to need that out of her,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.

The Lady Raiders are now 26-1 on the year and 4-0 in District 6-4A.

They will play their final regular season home game Tuesday, Jan. 31 against Franklin County. Tip is at 6 p.m. and you can hear it live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app.

RAIDER BOYS DOMINATE FROM THE TIP

Coffee County showed no signs of hangover from a tough loss Tuesday to Warren County.

The Raiders jumped on Shelbyville 19-7 in the first quarter and never let up, pulling away for a 61-31 blowout win over the Eagles and completing the season sweep of Shelbyville.

Nine different Raiders scored in the win, including 12 from Jackson Shemwell, 11 from Cooper Reed and 10 from Deion Subaran. Treyton Williams came off the bench with a burst of 7 points, while Jayden Carter and Jahlin Osbourne chipped in 6 apiece.

It was arguably the cleanest game the Raiders have played to date.

Defensively, CHS minimized Shelbyville’s Joe Harris to just 7 points – far from the 19 he scored in the first matchup in Manchester.

Rocky Chandler led the Eagles in points with 10.

The Raiders are 3-1 in district play and will host the Rebels of Franklin County Tuesday, Jan. 31. Girls tip at 6 with the boys to follow. You can hear both games on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM and 106.7 FM.

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio