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Shelbyville Police Flock Camera Transparency Portal Draws Criticism From Residents

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The Shelbyville Police Department’s effort to provide more transparency about its Flock license plate reader system is drawing criticism from residents concerned about privacy and government surveillance.

SPD recently announced a public transparency portal providing information about the number of cameras in use, vehicles detected, searches conducted, offense types and cases in which the technology has assisted investigations.

However, the announcement prompted numerous critical comments on the department’s Facebook page, with residents questioning whether the portal provides enough information about how the cameras are used.

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Several commenters called for details about false alerts, potential misuse and which outside agencies can access information collected by the cameras.

Resident Jennifer Beck questioned the usefulness of the portal, saying she wanted actual SPD usage reports and details about information sharing with other agencies. She emphasized that opposing widespread surveillance does not mean opposing law enforcement.

Jill Rogers Thaxton also questioned who has access to the data, where it is stored and whether records exist showing when information is shared.

Others raised constitutional concerns and argued that transparency should include mistakes and unsuccessful investigations, not just success stories.

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Not everyone opposed the cameras. Several commenters expressed support, citing their potential to help solve crimes and improve public safety.

Flock cameras automatically capture license plate information from passing vehicles, allowing law enforcement to search records during investigations. The technology has generated debate nationwide over privacy and data security.

While the comments reflect significant public concern, they do not establish that Shelbyville’s system has been used improperly.

Residents can view the Shelbyville Police Department’s Flock Transparency Portal.

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