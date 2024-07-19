Shelbyville Police Department identify remains of missing juvenile

July 3, 2024 The Shelbyville Police Department made a social media post seeking the community’s help locating a missing/runaway juvenile, Maria Lucas Gaspar.

Maria was last seen on June 29th at approximately 3:00 PM at her residence on Bridlewood Drive. They described the 16-year-old Hispanic female, 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description and direction of travel was unknown.

On the morning of July 8, 2024, the Shelbyville Police Department responded to the area of Old Nashville Dirt Road, where a pedestrian discovered human remains. The identity of the remains have been positively identified as missing juvenile Maria Lucas Gaspar.

If you had any contact with Maria on June 29th or after or have any information, we urge you to contact Detective Brandi Merlo with the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.

This investigation is ongoing, and any information could be crucial in helping the Shelbyville Police Department understand the circumstances surrounding Maria’s disappearance and death.