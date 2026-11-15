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Shelbyville City Council approves up to $6.5 million in bonds for sewer repairs

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The Shelbyville City Council approved resolutions Thursday, Nov. 12, authorizing up to $6.5 million in general obligation bonds for sewer repairs in the Shoffner-Bomar watershed, according to reporting by Bedford County News. Bedford County News

The initial bond resolution passed 5–0, with one council member abstaining. The council also approved a companion measure setting terms for the bond sale. At a Nov. 5 study session, the council was told the debt would be repaid from sewer system funds, Bedford County News reported. Bedford County News

In other business, the council voted unanimously to switch city employees’ medical coverage to Cigna beginning Jan. 1 and to join a cyber insurance program with a $5 million liability limit. Council members also passed two zoning ordinances on second reading, one creating a bypass overlay district and the other rezoning four vacant lots on Dover Street. Bedford County News

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Original reporting by Bedford County News. Read its full coverage of the Nov. 12 meeting

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