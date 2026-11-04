Shelbyville City Council Approves $300,000 Property Purchase Near Downtown Flume

The Shelbyville City Council has unanimously approved the purchase of two downtown properties for $300,000 in an effort to protect the city’s drainage infrastructure.

According to Bedford County News, the council voted during a special called meeting Monday, November 2, to purchase the properties at 206 and 208 Madison Street, located next to the entrance to the city’s flume.

City officials expressed concerns about a building on the property that partially extends over the flume structure. Officials believe city ownership of the property would help protect the drainage system.

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The property owners initially asked $425,000 for the two lots. Council members first approved an offer of $250,000 before the owners countered at $300,000. The council unanimously accepted the counteroffer.

Under the agreement, the city will assume responsibility for the cost and liability associated with demolishing the existing building. A portion of the structure is expected to be removed by November 9 to accommodate an advertising sign planned by the property owners.

The council also rescheduled its study session for Thursday, November 5, at 6 p.m.

The details were first reported by Bedford County News.