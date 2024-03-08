Connect with us

SHEILA RENAE SOLOMON

SHEILA RENAE SOLOMON, age 57, of Tullahoma, Tenn., formerly of Franklin County, Tenn., departed this life suddenly on Thursday, March 7, 2024, following an extended illness with the support of her loving family with her, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.  Mrs. Solomon was born in Winchester, Tenn., on July 11, 1966, to the late Frances Southard Tate and Randall Ervin Tate.  Sheila was a graduate of Tullahoma High School class of 1984. She then received her Associate Degree from the University of Little Rock in Arkansas. Sheila was employed at the former CKR in Winchester before becoming disabled.  Sheila attended Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma.  She enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking and reading.  Her favorite pass time was spending time with her family especially her great-nephews and “grandkids”.  Sheila will be remembered for her beautiful smile and sweet and caring ways. 

Sheila was preceded in death by her Mother, Frances Bauer, Father, Randall Tate, Brothers; Troy Tate and Jeff Tate, Sister, Melanie Tate Martin. Paternal Grandparents; Carl and Ethel Riddle and William Ervin Tate, Maternal Grandparents; Beaulah and Paul Tieri and Norvell Southard.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie Solomon of Winchester, Sister, Misty (Dion)Cyree of Tullahoma, Niece, Michelle (Cody)Rhoton of Hillsboro, Nephews; Jordan (Haley)Gyurnek, Huntland, Landon Moye, Tullahoma, Austin Stewart, Belvidere, Tristan (Emily) Wagner, Huntland, Kaleob (Megan)Ashley, Elora, Kayden Burnette, Huntland, Cole (Brooke) Tate, Cowan, Troy (Anna Williams)Tate, Huntland, Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.         

Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 9, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Eric Bradford, officiating.  Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00 Noon on Saturday prior to the Service at 2:00. 

