Shaunee Louise Boyd–Brawley of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the age of 29. Memorial Services will be held at a later time.

A native of Manchester, Shaunee was the daughter of the late Troy Boyd and Tishia Boyd of Tullahoma. She enjoyed kayaking, fishing and being outdoors. She also loved music and had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed taking photos and drawing and coloring with her children.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Billy Ray and Louise Boyd.

Shaunee is survived by her husband, Scotty Brawley of Tullahoma; mother, Tishia Boyd of Tullahoma; sons, Troy Anthony Boyd and Braydon Brawley; daughter, Jayden Boyd; grandparents, Gary and Annie Mae Keller; in-laws, Tina Brawley of Tullahoma and Timmy Brawley of Winchester; brothers, Codey Taylor (Sierra) of Estill Springs and William Boyd of the state of Washington; sister-in-law, Tiffany Smith of Tullahoma and several nieces and nephews

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home to help with service expenses..

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.