Sharon Gann of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma -Harton Hospital at the age of 49. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Sharon, a native of Nashville, was the daughter of the late James William Gann Sr. and the late Sharon Hendricks Gann. She enjoyed dancing, going to the lake, and cooking. Spending time with her grandchildren and great nephews was always a favorite activity. She enjoyed going to the ball field and watching her grandchildren play baseball.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Dillion Kane McGhee; brothers, James William Gann Jr. and James William Gann III and sister, Tabitha Brady.

Sharon is survived by son, Christopher Lee Gann of Tullahoma; daughter, Sharon Rogers (Austin) of Tullahoma; sister, Jamie Lowe (Bobby) of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Xahvier Medrano, Zaden Simmons, Ezekiel and Preston Rogers; niece, Cali Gann; great nephews, Sawyer and Sylas Fuller and many other nieces and nephews.

