Shakespeare comes to the Manchester Arts Center September 16-25, 2022

Something wicked this way comes! Shakespeare’s Macbeth comes to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning September 16. With a post-apocalyptic theme for costume and set, this Millennium Repertory production will appeal to fans of the Bard and to newbies alike, with witches, ghosts, swordfights, love and revenge, ambition, and murder.

Rick Ruiz as Macbeth and Kelly Lapczynski as Lady Macbeth head a cast featuring Doreen Schulz, Chelsea Padro, and Hope Petty as the Weird Sisters, along with John Wheeler, Frank Wonder, Ethan Cusick, Jamie Duke, Ashlee Owens, Casandra Buckner, Jon Rubke, Abby Johnson, Jennifer Dennison, Abigail Nelson, Laurie Burger, Charlotte Hubble, Eli Wilson, Zachary Sons, Lilliana Johnson, Christianne Montoya, Tate Hubble, and Doug Spangler.

Macbeth runs Sept. 16-18 and 23-25, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The 2022 Millennium Repertory Company season is sponsored by Capstar Bank of Manchester.

I spoke with cast member Hope Petty about why Shakespeare is relevant today. Use the media player to listen.

Photo: Kelly Lapczynski, Rick Ruiz

Photo credit: RMS Photography and Design