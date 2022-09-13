Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Shakespeare comes to the Manchester Arts Center September 16-25, 2022

Published

Something wicked this way comes! Shakespeare’s Macbeth comes to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning September 16. With a post-apocalyptic theme for costume and set, this Millennium Repertory production will appeal to fans of the Bard and to newbies alike, with witches, ghosts, swordfights, love and revenge, ambition, and murder.

Rick Ruiz as Macbeth and Kelly Lapczynski as Lady Macbeth head a cast featuring Doreen Schulz, Chelsea Padro, and Hope Petty as the Weird Sisters, along with John Wheeler, Frank Wonder, Ethan Cusick, Jamie Duke, Ashlee Owens, Casandra Buckner, Jon Rubke, Abby Johnson, Jennifer Dennison, Abigail Nelson, Laurie Burger, Charlotte Hubble, Eli Wilson, Zachary Sons, Lilliana Johnson, Christianne Montoya, Tate Hubble, and Doug Spangler.

Macbeth runs Sept. 16-18 and 23-25, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The 2022 Millennium Repertory Company season is sponsored by Capstar Bank of Manchester.

I spoke with cast member Hope Petty about why Shakespeare is relevant today. Use the media player to listen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Photo: Kelly Lapczynski, Rick Ruiz

Photo credit: RMS Photography and Design

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Youth field events, kids get in free until 4pm Friday at the Coffee County Fair

The 165th Coffee County Fair officially has only a couple of days remaining before wrapping up Saturday night. The big events for Friday include...

5 days ago

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022