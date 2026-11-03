SFMO Announces $20 Million in Grants for Tennessee’s Volunteer Fire Departments in 2027

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce that volunteer fire departments can now apply for $20 millionin funding available through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training (VFEAT) Grant Program in 2027.

Created in 2019, the program earmarks money for the purchase of firefighting equipment (other than fire trucks or vehicles) used to extinguish fires and protect the lives of firefighters, or the grants may be used to help fire departments pay or reimburse the cost share for federal grants that have already been awarded.

Since the program’s launch in 2020, grants totaling $46.5 million have been provided to Tennessee volunteer fire departments serving communities in all three of Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions.

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For fiscal year 2026-2027, VFEAT will provide $20 million to be distributed to applicants for the purchase of firefighter equipment and training. Additionally, the Tennessee General Assembly has provided $1 million for the first time for matching funds on federal grants awarded for fire apparatus.

“More than 73 percent of Tennessee’s fire departments are staffed by volunteers who often have limited funding and are unable to buy the increasingly expensive firefighting equipment needed to fight fires and perform rescues,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Since 2020, the VFEAT program has purchased critical tools necessary to help protect firefighters includinghelmets, gloves, air-packs, among other equipment. I want to express my thanks to Governor Lee and the members of the Tennessee General Assembly for continuing to provide this critical funding that helpssupport this important program.”

“After traveling throughout the state to meet with fire departments and to hear their challenges, I have seen firsthand how the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program supports the firefighters who are putting their lives on the line in order to help save their neighbors whenever there’s an emergency,” said TDCI Deputy Commissioner for Public Safety William “Chip” Kain. “I encourage all volunteer fire chiefs to apply for a grant through the VFEAT program today or contact our team if they have questions.”

Applications for the program will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CST.

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Applicants can visit the SFMO’s Grant Opportunities webpage for details including information about eligibility and how to submit an application.

Applications received during the submission period (Nov. 3 – Dec. 4, 2026) will be scored internally and submitted anonymously to a seven-member committee who will oversee the award selection. The committee is composed of three representatives from the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, three representatives from the Tennessee Firemen’s Association, and TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention.

The 2027 VFEAT grant awards will be announced in January 2027