Sewer investigation work this week in Manchester

Beginning the week of November 14, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (Dukes) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system.

This method of testing requires representatives from Dukes to access manholes located within the Right-of-Way and/or utility easements, including those on private property but within the utility easement. In addition to access to the property, Duke’s may also require the temporary use of your driveway, as it may aid in the optimal position of their truck and equipment. Per manhole, the sewer monitoring meter installation process should last less than 45 minutes, does not impact any operation of the sewer and there will be no disruption of service at any point.

Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. All Dukes representatives will have identification badges and will be wearing company uniforms at all times.

Please feel free to contact Duke’s Root Control, Inc. at 800-477-6687 or the City of Manchester Water & Sewer at 931-728-1273