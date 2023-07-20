Connect with us

Severe Storms Knock Out Trees and Power in Coffee County Thursday

Published

Photo by Matthew Vance

Coffee County experienced a second consecutive day of heavy rains and storms on Thursday, resulting in significant impacts on the area. Over the course of two days, the region received more than 2 inches of rainfall, leading to widespread flooding and damage.

Duck River Electric (DREMC) reported multiple outages across their service area as a result of the severe storms.

Additionally, there was a notification of a TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) outage affecting the Hillsboro and Manchester regions. The extent of the damage caused by the storms has kept utility crews busy as they work diligently to restore power safely and swiftly.

On Thursday, Manchester was under multiple weather advisories, including a severe thunderstorm warning, a severe thunderstorm watch, and a flood watch. These advisories highlight the severity of the weather conditions and the potential for further damage.

