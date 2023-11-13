Several Coffee County swimmers make regional, state cuts at Friday home meet

Several area swimmers had standout nights in a meet Friday night at the Manchester Recreation Complex.

Coffee County’s Elsie Lazalier swam the 200 Free style, making her state cut of 2.08.51, adding to her 2 other state cuts in the 200 Individual Medley and 500 free. She swam the 100 Breaststroke and posted a regional cut time 1:23.01.

Jacob Bradley also swam well, making Regional cuts in the 200 Freestyle with a tme of 2:18.60 and the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:11.54.

Jack Stowe turned in regional cut times in the 500 free and the 50 free events.

The CHS girls 200 Medley and Freestyle Relay team of Sadie Hockett, Abby Gilday, Ansley Beachboard and Elsie Lazalier, along with the boys relay teams in the same events (Jacob Bradley, Raiden Hiles, Corban Alvarado, Jack Stowe) came in 2nd against Sewanee and Shelbyville both times, respectively.

Westwood Middle School had some great swims with all swimmers clocking regional times.

On the boys side, Alex Dolack broke the 100 Free in under a minute at 59.70. He also swam the 200 Freestyle smashing the Regional qualifying time with 2.19.60.

Aiden Hayes qualified for Regionals in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 1.12.51 and Eli Shelton in the 50 Free, 32.74.

Karsyn Riddle qualified in the 200 Free as well as the 100 Backstroke (1:33.59) for Westwood.

Westwood teammate Avory Gilday had a great night — She swam Regional cuts in both her events: 100 Butterfly & 100 Backstroke (1:23.00).

Sydney Shelton and Hallie Hunt both qualified for Regionals in the 50 Freestyle. Sydney swam a 1.08.75 in the 100 Freestyle clocking in another cut for the meet in January.

Westwood girls relay team placed 1st overall in the Middle School in both the 200 Free Relay ( Ily Allen, Karsyn Riddle, Sydney Shelton, Avory Gilday) & 200 Medley Relay ( Hallie Hunt, Karsyn Riddle, Sydney Shelton, Avory Gilday)