Mr. Seth Thomas Hayes, age 49, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023. Seth was born November 26, 1973 in South Hampton, NY to Alan and Rosemary Hayes. He and his two siblings (Amy Hayes-Miller and Nathan Hayes) grew up on Long Island until the age of 7 when his family moved to Nashville, TN. As a child he developed an obsessive love for board games and a competitive character which served him throughout life. He met and made several lifelong friends in high school and church including his adopted siblings, Michael and Michelle, all of whom helped shape his life and influence his direction. It was during this time that he had two children (Lydia Hayes-McBride and Caleb Hayes).

He served for 7 years on active duty in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. He then worked as a civilian contractor and civil servant for the Air Force for a total of 19+ years, receiving multiple awards for his outstanding achievements. While working in Ohio he met and married his wife Leah Fairchild-Hayes. He furthered his education by achieving a Bachelor’s Degree in Technical Writing from Franklin University and advancing in his career at Wright Patterson AFB. He also wrote and published a book about his life up to age 40 entitled “40 Life Lessons” which was a candid and frank overview of his life up to that point and what he had learned. They lived in Ohio for 20+ years before moving to Hillsboro, TN in 2019.

Seth became a grandfather in 2020 and claimed the title of Poppaw when his son and daughter-in-law Hannah Hayes gave birth to his granddaughter, Opal Hayes. This was shortly followed by the birth of his first grandson, Winston Hayes. His daughter, Lydia, and son-in-law Tyler McBride, also had a grandson, Solomon McBride, to make three grandchildren for Seth in total. It was in May of 2022 that he was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer, but he never allowed his grim diagnosis to define his love for life, his will to live, or his resolve to fight the good fight.

Seth will be remembered as a cheerful, witty, friendly, and socially outgoing person who was liked by all and left a lasting positive impression on everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 12 Noon until 3:00pm with A Celebration of Life Service to be held at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Central Funeral Home.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hayes family.