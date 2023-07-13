Connect with us

Sensory Sensitive Saturdays Offer Inclusive Pool Experience for Individuals with Special Needs and Disabilities

The City of Manchester Parks and Recreation is proud to announce the launch of Sensory Sensitive Saturdays, a special event series dedicated to providing an inclusive and accommodating swimming experience for individuals with special needs and disabilities. The event will take place this Saturday, July 15th from 5:15pm to 7:15pm at the community pool.

Sensory Sensitive Saturdays aim to create a safe and enjoyable environment for individuals of all ages with disabilities and their families.

During Sensory Sensitive Saturdays, the pool facilities will undergo modifications to ensure a comfortable experience for guests with sensory sensitivities. Water features that generate noise will be turned off, and lifeguards will refrain from using whistles to communicate with guests. These adjustments aim to reduce potential triggers and create a calm and relaxing atmosphere.

The event is open to individuals of all ages with any type of disability, and there is no cost to attend. Families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to connect, relax, and have fun together. Lifeguards will be on duty throughout the event to ensure the safety of all participants.

