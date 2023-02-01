SENIOR NIGHT SPLIT: Lady Raiders win big, Raiders fall to Franklin County

It’s hard to find a player that didn’t make an impact for the Coffee County Lady Raiders Tuesday night.

Eight different players scored – three in double figures – as Coffee County annihilated Franklin County 72-30 Tuesday night in Manchester.

After being tied at 7-7 and leading 14-7 after a quarter, Coffee County exploded offensively.

Senior post Chloe Gannon racked up 23 points to go along with 14 from Channah Gannon and 11 from Alivia Reel. Senior Emaleigh Tarpley chipped in 8, while Jalie Ruehling added 6.

The Lady Raiders forced 21 Rebelette turnovers and improve to 27-1 on the season with the win – 5-0 in District 6-4A play.

Raider boys can’t get offense going in loss

The Raider boys were never able to get the lid off the basket Tuesday, falling 51-45 to the Rebels to split the season series with Franklin County.

The Raiders trailed 29-19 at half and fell behind by as many as 15 in the second half before cutting the deficit to 10 late.

The Raiders were shorthanded, missing Dayne Crosslin who was nursing an ankle injury.

Jackson Shemwell led the Raiders with 20 points. Jahlin Osbourne pitched in 14.

Coffee County turned the ball over 16 times in the loss and went 7-8 at the line. The Rebels were 21-36 from the stripe.

Coffee County falls to 15-7 on the year and 3-2 in district play.

Both games were broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

The Raiders and Lady Raiders will wrap the regular season district schedule Friday when they travel to Warren County. Girls tip at 6 with the boys to follow – both games will be live on Thunder Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio